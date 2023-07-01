Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after acquiring an additional 499,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 909,679.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 491,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 491,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

