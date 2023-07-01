Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.63), with a volume of 29725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.67).

Specifically, insider Darren Littlewood acquired 15,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £39,366.86 ($50,053.22). In related news, insider Darren Littlewood bought 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £39,366.86 ($50,053.22). Also, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 12,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.68), for a total value of £27,297.07 ($34,707.02). 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £281.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 233.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.54.

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

