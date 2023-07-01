Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 53 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heron Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $445.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $446.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.78. The stock has a market cap of $332.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

