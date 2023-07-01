Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $98,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after acquiring an additional 709,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.56.

NYSE HLT opened at $145.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $152.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

