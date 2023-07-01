Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Down to $7.20

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $6.83. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 219,700 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.06.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 18.24%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 7.31%. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 158.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,057 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,180,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 748,145 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 11,224.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 573,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

