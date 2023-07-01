HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

