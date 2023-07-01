HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
PG stock opened at $151.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.39.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
