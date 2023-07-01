HM Payson & Co. Has $72,000 Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 215.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,705 shares of company stock worth $1,077,767. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BL opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -107.64, a PEG ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

