HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $783.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $740.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $713.14. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $792.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $801.00.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

