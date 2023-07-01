Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $144.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.77 million. Analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,135.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Dale S. Zuehls purchased 12,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,135.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,271,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 89.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after buying an additional 1,092,042 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 378.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 945,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 747,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,128,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,694,000 after buying an additional 706,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

