Horan Securities Inc. Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.20 and a 200-day moving average of $151.05.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

