Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRZN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $346.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $13.96.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 114,377 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 20.6% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 232,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,789 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

