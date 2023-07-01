HP (NYSE:HPQ) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

HPQ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in HP by 5.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in HP by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

