Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HBM. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.70 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.48.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:HBM opened at C$6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.86.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

