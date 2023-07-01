IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in 3M by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 56.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 13.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 85,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 24.5% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 88,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

3M stock opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.77. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

