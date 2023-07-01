IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.38 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,518 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,113,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 21,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

