IFP Advisors Inc Sells 41,425 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 69.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,425 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

NYSE:D opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

