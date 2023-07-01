IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director M Kathleen Behrens Acquires 112,500 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ IGMS opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $28.20.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 74.30% and a negative net margin of 14,363.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after buying an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
