IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director M Kathleen Behrens Acquires 112,500 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $28.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 74.30% and a negative net margin of 14,363.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after buying an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

