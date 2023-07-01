Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$87.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.93.

TSE IMO opened at C$67.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$52.67 and a 1-year high of C$79.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$64.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.88. The company has a market cap of C$39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Free Report ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.21. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 9.2651622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

