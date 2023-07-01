Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

IBTX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $34.53 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David R. Brooks purchased 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,861.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,270.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,808.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. CFO4Life L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

