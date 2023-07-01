Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,902,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,580 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of Infosys worth $84,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $202,987,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $4,324,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $61,966,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 21.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,604,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $16.07 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

