Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Gap Down to $74.65

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.65, but opened at $72.74. Innovative Industrial Properties shares last traded at $73.85, with a volume of 43,461 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.89%.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

