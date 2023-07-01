Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

IIPR has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $73.02 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.46). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

