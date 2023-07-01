Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of INO stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,371.71% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

