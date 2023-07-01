Insider Buying: Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA) Insider Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA – Free Report) insider Elizabeth(Liz) Coutts acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$25,900.00 ($17,266.67).

Oceania Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.03.

Get Oceania Healthcare alerts:

Oceania Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Oceania Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Oceania Healthcare Company Profile

Oceania Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates various care centers and retirement villages in New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Care Operations, Village Operations, and Other. It provides rest home, hospital, and dementia; independent living and rental properties for retirement villages; accommodation, care, and related services to aged care residents; and support services, including administration, marketing, and operations.

See Also

