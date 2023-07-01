Insider Selling: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Sells $2,532,500.00 in Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,785 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,210.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.