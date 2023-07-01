Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Chairman Sells 31,818 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $167.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.