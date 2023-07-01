Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells $348,101.01 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
DoubleVerify Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:DV opened at $38.92 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.21 and a beta of 0.82.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleVerify
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.