Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells $348,101.01 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DV opened at $38.92 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.21 and a beta of 0.82.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in DoubleVerify by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 420.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 395,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 319,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 118,285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 6,785.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

