Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 645.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.