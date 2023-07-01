Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$2.35 to C$5.85 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Integra Resources Price Performance

Shares of CVE:ITR opened at C$1.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$3.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$100.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.13).

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

