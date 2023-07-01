Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICPT. Needham & Company LLC cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $461.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Natixis bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

