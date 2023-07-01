Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives $4,700.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,700.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

About Intertek Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8454 per share. This represents a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th.

(Free Report

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.