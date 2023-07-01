Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 4,213 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

