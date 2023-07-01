Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 35,960 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 171% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,246 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at $359,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 272,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 170,083 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in BlackBerry by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 539,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 94,175 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 267,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.57. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.14 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

