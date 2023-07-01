Investors Purchase High Volume of Walgreens Boots Alliance Call Options (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 35,249 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average volume of 26,560 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

