iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $5.24

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.07. iQIYI shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 1,893,250 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQ. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC dropped their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 407,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 176,389 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

