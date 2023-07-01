iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,000 shares, a growth of 453.5% from the May 31st total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $67.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

