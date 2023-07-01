iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.