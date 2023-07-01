iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $445.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $446.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

