iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,029,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,182,000 after acquiring an additional 169,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after purchasing an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,559,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,091,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $97.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $99.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

