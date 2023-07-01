iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Down 49.5% in June

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the May 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.02% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTJ opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $23.33.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0617 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

