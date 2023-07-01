iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,573 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $180,086,000. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $176,765,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.78. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

