iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,516,000 after buying an additional 1,210,777 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares during the period. Geisinger Health acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,691,000. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after buying an additional 370,717 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $243.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $244.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.77 and a 200 day moving average of $223.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

