JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $34.79

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $34.79, but opened at $33.82. JD.com shares last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 2,712,023 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BOCOM International cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

JD.com Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $35.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com



JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.



