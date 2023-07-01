JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 210

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.73) to GBX 210 ($2.67) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JDSPY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of JDSPY stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.