JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 652,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 844,706 shares.The stock last traded at $29.02 and had previously closed at $28.00.

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $961,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,126,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $961,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,126,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,228,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,407,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,447,405 shares of company stock worth $33,380,522 in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in JFrog by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $10,228,000. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

