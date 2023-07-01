JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 598.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000.

BATS:BBCA opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

