JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $52.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.84.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $87.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Comerica by 639.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

