JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target to $19.50

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.29 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Maryann Bruce purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $29,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,832.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

