JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target to $31.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,806,091 shares in the company, valued at $298,572,294.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,806,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,572,294.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,700 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,057.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,768,491 shares in the company, valued at $319,931,867.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 70,035 shares of company stock worth $2,018,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,527,000 after acquiring an additional 399,978 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,833,000 after purchasing an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FB Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after buying an additional 111,871 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

